Triple H allegedly in charge of WWE creative after Vince McMahon's retirement

Triple H, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, will take up all responsibilities relating to the creative team apart from his operational duties in the company.

Last week, WWE announced that Hunter would resume as the EVP of Talent Relations immediately. The announcement was indicative of the fact that John Laurinaitis was done with the company. He was placed on administrative leave when the misconduct allegations came to light.

Fightful Select reported that upper management was settling down after Vince McMahon's abrupt retirement this past week. The report confirmed that Triple H would be heading the creative team.

Ed Koskey and Bruce Prichard would be majorly involved in the show's direction, and producers could lean on The Game as the "finish guy." A recent report also claimed that Prichard would continue his role and responsibilities as Executive Director. Higher-ups were also informed that Mr. McMahon would still be available to the creative team to some degree as he transitions out of the role.

The talent also welcomed the decision, and there was general excitement backstage.

Triple H formally retired at WrestleMania 38

This year, WrestleMania emanated from the AT&T Stadium in Texas. Hunter opened Night 2 of the event to a rousing reception. He thanked fans for their support throughout the years and welcomed them to WrestleMania.

Triple H placed a pair of boots in the ring, symbolizing his decision to retire. The decision came on the heels of a cardiac event in September last year. It led to the 14-time World Champion taking time off from his role within the company.

