Triple H has already made a huge mistake with two newly crowned WWE champions

Triple H has ushered in a new ear in WWE, and things are going smoothly. Not only do the sets have entirely new looks, but he has also introduced new championship belts and weaved some engaging storylines. However, The Game may have made one huge mistake with two newly crowned WWE champions.

At Backlash France, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were crowned the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. A huge honor for both women, as Cargill won her first title as a WWE superstar, and The EST became a Triple-Crown Champion, with her first reign as tag team champion. But, despite holding the tag titles, Triple H is thrusting them into singles competition.

Both Cargill and Belair are scheduled to take part in the Queen of the Ring qualifying tournament on SmackDown. This could end up being a big error on Triple H's part, and there are a couple of reasons why.

Triple H's decision does nothing for the progression of the Women's Tag Team division

The Women's Tag Team titles were introduced in order to give the Women's Division a new dynamic. Over the course of the titles' history, several champions have been crowned. However, the division is still far from the standard of the Men's Division in this aspect.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are both worthy champions. However, outside of Damage CTRL, there are no viable challengers that Triple H can put them up against. Now, with both Belair and Cargill entering the Queen of the Ring tournament, it feels as though the division is starting to become stagnant.

Bianca Belair or Jade Cargill will inevitably end up losing the tournament

Only one superstar can be crowned at the end of the Queen of the Ring tournament. With that in mind, putting both Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in is counterproductive. Assuming both women progress in the tournament and end up in the final, they will have to face each other.

To have one of them defeat the other, while simultaneously holding the tag titles would be counterproductive. Moreover, if Triple H books it in such a way that they face each other in the earlier rounds, it could raise questions about their unity as tag champions.

Their reign as champions has just begun. To see them face each other in the ring, would be rather anticlimatic. Especially considering this is an opportunity for WWE to get more eyes on the Women's Tag Team Division.

Triple H could end up repeating the same mistake WWE made with Sasha Banks and Naomi

In 2022, WWE was left rattled after then Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out. The two decided to leave the company, citing creative disputes surrounding their status as Women's Tag Team Champions. In other words, they felt that they weren't being respected enough, despite their stats as champions.

Given the current situation, one cannot help but feel that the Women's tag team titles are once again being underappreciated. Triple H has decided to put both Belair and Cargill in a singles match, rather than have them work as a tag team, even after they just won the titles. He should not end up making the same mistake as his predecessors did.

At the end of the day, there is no telling if the Cerebral Assassin's decision will prove to be a mistake. This could very well just be a one-off situation, where WWE wants the best of the best to compete in the tournament.

