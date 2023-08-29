Triple H should appoint 13-Champion as the new General Manager for WWE SmackDown

WWE's backstage morale and landscape drastically changed after Triple H became the man behind the chair during Vince McMahon's absence and short-term retirement from the company. Several new changes came, and the company has broken several records.

However, one thing that hasn't changed is that both brands on WWE's main roster do not have their own identities. Superstars constantly appear on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown after Triple H conducted the annual Draft.

Earlier this year, the annual Draft was supposed to act as a soft reboot, which would have allowed the company to go back to the days when RAW and SmackDown were top brands competing against each other. However, WWE only introduced the new World Heavyweight Champion that went to Monday Night RAW.

WWE should introduce proper rules and two separate general managers for each brand. It would be best if Triple H makes Adam Pearce the only general manager of Monday Night RAW and appoints William Regal as the counterpart on Friday Night SmackDown.

Why should Triple H appoint William Regal as the General Manager of WWE SmackDown?

Earlier this year, William Regal returned to WWE after working with AEW for nearly a year. The former King of The Ring winner became the Blackpool Combat Club's inaugural member before being attacked by AEW World Champion MJF.

The former Intercontinental Champion has not made any televised appearance for the company as he's working behind the scenes upon his return. It would be best if Triple H appointed an authoritative figure such as William Regal as a manager for Friday Night SmackDown to legitimize the annual Draft.

It makes complete sense for the developmental brand to get featured on the main roster, as the company wants the new stars to become a staple on the main shows. However, superstars from the main roster (even Adam Pearce) appearing on both brands take time away from other talent on the same brands.

Moreover, the brand extension allows new stars to feature their talent instead of one superstar making two weekly appearances for two shows. It would be best if Triple H took the brand extension more seriously going forward. The first step should be to make Pearce exclusive to RAW and Regal to SmackDown when the former is once again allowed to appear on television.

