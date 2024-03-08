Triple H to assign 13-time WWE Champion as a special guest referee for Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns? Chances explored

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H could assign a 13-time WWE Champion as the Special Guest Referee for Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The individual in question is John Cena. We believe Triple H may assign Cena as the Special Guest Referee due to The Rock's subtle jabs at The Game, claiming superiority and asserting his dominance. The Rock implied that he was above all others and was the ultimate authority in the Stamford-based promotion. Last week on SmackDown, The Great One highlighted that The Bloodline would have complete control in Cody vs. Roman on Night Two if they won the proposed tag team match against Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

In case you missed it, The Brahma Bull issued a challenge to The American Nightmare and The Visionary for a tag team showdown at WrestleMania. To spice things up, he added a stipulation: if Rhodes and Rollins emerged victorious, the main event on Night Two would be free from any interferences from The Bloodline. However, if they failed to secure the win, The Rock would ensure that Rhodes does not leave The Grandest Stage of Them All as the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Triple H could prove that he has some authority as a Chief Content Officer as well. He can assert his power to make sure Cody Rhodes gets a fair chance to dethrone The Tribal Chief if The Bloodline ends up winning the potential tag team match on Night One somehow.

We believe that The Cerebral Assassin might choose John Cena as the Special Guest Referee, as The Champ mentioned in a recent interview that he was available on the day of WrestleMania. Our analysis suggests that having Cena as the referee could heighten the excitement surrounding the highly anticipated main event.

Here is what the 46-year-old star said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon when asked if he would be present at WrestleMania 40:

“People are talking WrestleMania 40,” John Cena teased. “They’re speculating that The Rock and I will be in the ring at Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40. They’re gonna keep talking until it happens. We don’t know yet."

The Cenation Leader teased fans by announcing that he would be free on the days of WrestleMania 40.

“It’s April 6, Philadelphia. I know exactly where it is. I mean, I’m free that day. I’m just saying to you guys out there. Now the energy is coming back a little bit. Now the energy is coming we got a drum roll. The suspense is building. [Does the hand gesture] Maybe you won’t see me there!” John Cena said. [3:19 - 3:26]

While the angle is speculative, it will be good to see the 16-time World Champion side by side with Cody Rhodes. After all, if anybody can match The Rock's charisma, it is John Cena.

Triple H took a shot at The Rock on SmackDown

Triple H kicked off the February 9, 2024, episode of SmackDown following the WrestleMania XL kickoff press event.

Expand Tweet

The Game noticed some uncertainty in the air since a few people did not know their roles and tried to assert control when they did not have any. He went on to remark that he does not care where somebody sits because he oversees all of the Stamford-based company's creative areas.

The Game announced that Roman Reigns would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. He then took a shot at The Rock, stating that while some may disagree, their opinions are unimportant if they do not support the decision.

Would you like to see Triple H assign John Cena as the Special Guest Referee at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE