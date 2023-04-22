Triple H should avoid making a major mistake during WWE Draft 2023

Triple H turned the tables for WWE when he became the Chief Content Officer and began working as the creative head for RAW and SmackDown after Vince McMahon's short-term retirement and departure from the company in the midst of several misconduct allegations.

After the arrival of the new regime, Hunter made several changes to the weekly product in terms of bookings, storylines, and the return of old gimmicks and released WWE Superstars. The company has largely benefited from the new changes and improvements brought by The Game.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: @TripleH just announced the #WWEDraft will return in a few weeks with every single Superstar being eligible! BREAKING NEWS: @TripleH just announced the #WWEDraft will return in a few weeks with every single Superstar being eligible! #SmackDown https://t.co/IUWKQFTQeA

Last year, the new regime skipped the annual WWE Draft as the company was transitioning from the old regime to a new one headed by Triple H. On the SmackDown after 'Mania, The Game announced the return of the beloved event at the end of the month.

One of the biggest mistakes often made by Vince McMahon under the old regime was breaking up popular tag teams during the Draft. It would be best if Triple H avoids this mistake and keeps a majority of teams intact during the upcoming Draft.

Why shouldn't Triple H split popular tag teams such as the Street Profits during the WWE Draft 2023?

Last year, Montez Ford started gaining more attention from the WWE Universe after working several singles matches on the red brand. A push for the rising star was reportedly in the works. Ford also received an opportunity to shine when he participated in the Elimination Chamber match for the United States title.

Unfortunately, it would be best, for now, to keep the Street Profits intact as a tag team act. The current state of the tag team division on the main roster is bleak. Triple H has been rebuilding the division from scratch after the old regime unified both belts from RAW and SmackDown.

After months of rebuilding the division, new challengers and teams have emerged to fill the holes in the division. It would be wise for the company to keep popular tag teams together during the Draft as the belts could possibly also go back to their respected brands after the event.

However, a break-up of smaller teams or make-shift tag teams is inevitable, such as Alpha Academy and Braun Strowman & Ricochet. It would be in everyone's best interest to keep The Street Profits together on RAW, for now, where Ford's wife, Bianca Belair, is about to become the longest-reigning Women's Champion in the company's history.

What are your thoughts on WWE Draft 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

Check out a never-before-heard Chris Benoit story right here from a WWE Hall of Famer

Poll : 0 votes