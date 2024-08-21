Triple H to award Rhea Ripley a brand new WWE championship after losing to Liv Morgan? Exploring the chances

Rhea Ripley is currently engaged in a heated rivalry with The Judgment Day, with Damian Priest present on her side. Despite their alliance, the Terror Twins were unable to overcome the villainous faction on the latest episode of RAW. Amid this, WWE recently announced a new Speed Women's Championship, sparking speculation that Triple H might award this title to Mami after her loss to Liv Morgan.

At SummerSlam 2024, Rhea and Liv clashed for the Women's World Championship. When Ripley was on the brink of winning the match, Dominik Mysterio betrayed her and helped Morgan retain her title, with the two also sharing a kiss following the bout.

With the announcement of the new Speed Women's Championship, WWE recently released a promotional video of the same featuring top female stars like Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and even Rhea Ripley. This makes fans wonder if Mami would be the inaugural champion.

However, it seems unlikely that Rhea Ripley will be awarded the Speed Women's Championship. The Eradicator is firmly established as a main eventer in the women’s division, whereas the Speed Championship, based on the men's division, appears to be more focused on mid-card or lower mid-card talent.

Additionally, Ripley's current feud with The Judgment Day has already captured fans' attention without requiring a title. Therefore, Rhea’s inclusion in the Speed Women's Championship promotion might be more about generating buzz for the new title rather than hinting at her involvement in its future.

What would happen if Rhea Ripley participated in the WWE Speed Women's Championship Tournament?

The inaugural Speed Men's Champion was decided through a tournament, and the same approach will likely be taken for the WWE Speed Women's Championship. However, what if Rhea Ripley participated in this tournament?

If this scenario unfolds, Liv Morgan or a member of The Judgment Day could likely cost Ripley her title opportunity, with Dominik Mysterio being the most probable culprit. Dirty Dom's interference during one of Ripley’s matches could lead to her elimination from the tournament.

This angle would also allow WWE to escalate the rivalry between Rhea and The Judgment Day, given that Dom Dom's interferences might lead to Mami losing her matches.

Moreover, including Ripley in the Speed Women's Championship Tournament would undoubtedly attract a large audience, given her strong fanbase. This involvement would not only add star power to the tournament but also elevate the stature of the newly introduced title, making it a must-watch event for the WWE Universe.

Overall, it remains to be seen what the company will decide and whether they plan to bring Rhea Ripley to the Speed Women's Championship Tournament or not.

