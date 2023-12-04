Triple H to break up popular faction on WWE RAW this week? Exploring the possibility

Triple H's booking of WWE has been a hit for many fans. He combines long-term storytelling with exciting moments that will likely last with the audience for years to come. One of those moments could come on Monday Night RAW tonight.

A major tag team match is scheduled for the show. Imperium, represented by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, will battle DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. The bout will be a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. It could also have a major impact on the future of Imperium.

There's been a lot of tension with Imperium as of late. Gunther has shown disdain for both Ludwig and Giovanni at various times. They've also had animosity between one another. There's a chance that if the pair lose, the issues might boil over, and Imperium could implode consequently.

Expand Tweet

Triple H could book Gunther to kick one of the members out of the group, likely whoever would lose the fall to Johnny Wrestling and the Blackheart of Monday Night RAW. This would certainly shake up the Monday Night RAW roster.

Of course, there's a chance WWE wants the stable to remain a unit, and have the former NXT Tag Team Champions defeat DIY. For now, however, it appears the likelihood of the stable remaining whole decreases with every loss.

Other factions in WWE currently have internal drama too

Imperium are far from the only faction in WWE currently facing issues. There are several groups who either have internal strife right now or have had recently. Even on Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day have their fair share of issues.

There's been a lot of tension, specifically with Damian Priest. The Archer of Infamy declared himself the leader of the stable for WarGames, only to lose. He was also opposed to JD McDonagh joining for quite some time and had regular tension with Finn.

SmackDown stables also have issues. Damage CTRL may be the best example. Asuka and Kairi Sane joined the stable recently and the pair, alongside IYO SKY and even Dakota Kai, appear to have animosity towards the supposed leader, Bayley. Many believe The Role Model will be kicked out of the WWE faction soon.

Expand Tweet

Lastly, there is the faction that has dominated World Wrestling Entertainment for years: The Bloodline. The faction led by Roman Reigns has seen Sami Zayn and Jey Uso defect over the past year. There's also been internal strife with Jimmy Uso. For now, things have improved, but issues can arise again any time.