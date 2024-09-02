Triple H to bring 36-year-old star to WWE RAW for the first time ever for a huge reunion? Chances explored following recent heel turn

Triple H and WWE hosted another Premium Live Event, NXT No Mercy, in Denver, on Sunday, September 1. During the event, Ridge Holland turned heel and assaulted Andre Chase following their loss to Nathan Frazier and Axiom for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Following the assault and the defeat, we could see the 36-year-old wrestler leave NXT and move to the main roster. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, could move Ridge Holland to RAW as early as this Monday, September 2. How likely is this to happen, though?

Ridge Holland has already made appearances on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

A move to RAW would make more sense for Ridge Holland, after his stint on SmackDown with The Brawling Brutes. The faction was founded in 2022 and stayed together through 2023 when he moved to NXT.

Thus, Triple H could move him to the red brand to have a fresh start to his career after his actions at No Mercy.

Triple H could send him to RAW to reunite with Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland were part of The Brawling Brutes, but Holland turned on Dunne and left the faction to join NXT.

With that in mind, we could see the two reunite on RAW, as both Pete and Ridge are currently heels. Thus, they could form a tag team and try to become Tag Team Champions, starting a new storyline.

He could go after Sheamus

Like in Sheamus' case, we could see Hunter send Ridge Holland to RAW to side with Pete Dunne and go after Sheamus. Dunne and the Celtic Warrior have had a feud lately, with Sheamus standing tall so far. Holland could come to Dunne's aid to help him against the former World Champion.

If this were to happen, The Game would make Ridge's transition to RAW smoother and would add a new angle to the current storyline between Sheamus and Pete Dunne.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback