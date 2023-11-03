Triple H to bring back 10-time WWE Champion after 531+ days to end The Judgment Day's dominance? Looking at the chances

The Judgment Day runs WWE. All four members of the fiendish foursome currently hold a championship in World Wrestling Entertainment. In fact, they hold gold on all three active brands. As a result, they are everywhere.

While that's great for them, it can be miserable for other superstars. The Judgment Day is cruel and vindictive, which leads to many superstars being abused verbally and physically by the faction. There's a chance that Triple H could change things, however.

The Game could call in a favor and request the return of Randy Orton. The Viper hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in over 531 days since he lost the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, but the 10-time champion could return to target The Judgment Day.

Triple H and Randy Orton go way back. The Game helped Randy develop in WWE through Evolution. They also worked together under The Authority. If The Viper would be willing to help anybody, it would likely be The King of King.

Provided Orton has recovered from his back injury and can return to the ring, he could make his comeback at Crown Jewel or on SmackDown. Orton can even potentially fight the stable in an unannounced brawl at Survivor Series. Fans would certainly be happy to see it. Could he be the one to stop the dominant stable once and for all?

Another former WWE Champion could potentially return

Randy Orton isn't the only former WWE Champion who could be returning to the promotion, however. There's a chance that former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk could also find his way back to the largest wrestling company in the world.

It has almost been a decade since fans last saw Punk in a World Wrestling Entertainment ring. He famously walked out in early 2014 and was eventually fired by WWE. While he returned to a SmackDown-themed FOX show called Backstage, Punk never actually returned to the promotion.

Instead, CM Punk was away from wrestling for years until he returned to the industry via All Elite Wrestling. He had a famously fractured relationship with some of the personalities there that ultimately led to him being fired from another wrestling promotion.

Now, Punk is no longer under contract with any pro wrestling company, and fans are hoping to see him finally return to the biggest promotion in the world. If he does, there are two major events that would make sense. Survivor Series in Chicago, his hometown. Beyond that, the Royal Rumble is a great avenue for a return.

