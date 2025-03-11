Triple H to bring back 3-time WWE champion to neutralize Gunther following RAW? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Monday Night RAW was a big show last night. The event aired live from Madison Square Garden and featured an epic main event between Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

A different bout on the show, however, featured more of the same in one rivalry. Jey Uso was once again attacked by Gunther on WWE RAW. This continues the weekly theme of The Ring General attacking his WrestleMania opponent. To combat this, Triple H needs to bring in Goldberg.

The three-time world champion in World Wrestling Entertainment has been a dominant force in pro wrestling off and on for close to three decades now. He could certainly be the one to put an end to Gunther's dangerous dominance.

Jey Uso is a fantastic WWE Superstar, but he is clearly overwhelmed by Gunther. Worse yet, things are clearly personal between the two men, so The Ring General has no intention of stopping his beat downs.

If anyone can potentially put an end to it, Goldberg is the best choice. Even as a mostly retired Hall of Famer, Goldberg is in fantastic shape and could destroy nearly anyone. Gunther needs to fear The Game bringing the legend back, as it could be the end of his weekly assaults on Uso.

Goldberg could be the special ring enforcer at WWE WrestleMania 41

Triple H could take things one step further. Instead of Goldberg just being brought back to stop Gunther's assaults on WWE Monday Night RAW, he could play a critical role in their upcoming WrestleMania match too.

On top of preventing any more violence between the two heading into WrestleMania 41, Goldberg could be given the role as the special ringside enforce for their World Heavyweight Championship bout. Naturally, this would be done by either Triple H or by Adam Pearce with The Game's approval.

This would be important for a few reasons. He would make sure Gunther doesn't cheat or try to walk out during their WrestleMania bout. Additionally, Goldberg could make sure that Ludwig Kaiser doesn't interfere at The Show Of Shows. Given his closeness to Gunther, that is a very real possibility.

In addition to this evening the odds for Jey Uso, Triple H could use this to set up a match between The Ring General and Da Man. Goldberg intends to return to WWE programming for his final match, so making sure Jey Uso gets a fair title opportunity and any controversies that then take place could set up a major retirement match in the future.

