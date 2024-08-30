Triple H to bring back 9-time WWE champion as a heel after 581 days at Bash in Berlin? Exploring potential twist

WWE Bash in Berlin is set to be a big-time show. Triple H has booked a card currently featuring five matches. One of the more interesting bouts on the card will see The Unholy Union taking on Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, but many believe they may not hold the gold for long when battling two of The Big Three. While that is possible, Triple H could shake things up by bringing back nine-time champion Alexa Bliss to interfere in the bout.

More specifically, Bliss could make her return to programming almost a year and a half after last competing at the 2023 Royal Rumble. She could shockingly attack Bianca Belair and cost The EST a win against The Unholy Union.

While this may seem like an odd decision on the surface, it makes sense if you remember what Bliss was doing in WWE before the maternity leave. She was chasing Bianca Belair and attempting to win the RAW Women's Championship.

581 days after their big-time match, Alexa could return seeking revenge. This would be a big swerve, as most fans expect her to be with The Wyatt Sicks, but this misdirect makes sense as far as a story goes.

This could allow The Unholy Union to continue as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions and potentially expand

This would be hugely beneficial for The Unholy Union. Obviously, holding gold is always a plus, but it also factors into the faction's recent growth. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre have united with Blair Davenport.

While the group has a lot of chemistry, Isla and Alba are technically RAW stars. Meanwhile, Blair is technically on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. If The Unholy Union loses their tag team titles, the trio won't be able to team up.

Bliss helping the stable retain their gold does a lot for them, but it could go even deeper. The spooky Bliss character was seemingly returning last January before her absence. Now, Alexa could continue being sinister and join The Unholy Union.

If The Unholy Union comprises Isla Dawn, Alba Fyre, Blair Davenport, and Alexa Bliss, the stable could be borderline unstoppable. Even The Big Three would be outnumbered and potentially outmatched.

Of course, Bliss could cost Bianca the win without any interest in uniting with The Unholy Union. Still, there is power in numbers, so expanding The Unholy Union could be the best move for everybody.

