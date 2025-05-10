Triple H to bring back absent WWE legend following massive title change at Backlash 2025? Potential explored

WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Triple H, will present the company's first premium live event after WrestleMania 41 on Saturday. While Backlash 2025 already has a stacked match card, The Game may bring back Bayley in St. Louis following a potential title change.

The Role Model was scheduled to team up with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria and face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at The Show of Shows. However, instead of fighting for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, Bayley suffered a backstage ambush ahead of the PLE that forced her to pull out of ‘Mania. The Women’s Intercontinental Champion then teamed up with Becky Lynch to win the doubles gold.

However, just 24 hours after The Man’s spectacular championship-winning return, the duo dropped the title back to The Judgment Day on WWE RAW after ‘Mania. Snapping with anger at Lyra Valkyria for getting pinned, Becky Lynch turned on her fellow countrywoman. The following week, the former Women’s World Champion also took responsibility for attacking Bayley.

Right now, The Man is heading to St. Louis to challenge Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. Given the difference in experience and the in-ring prowess of the two superstars, there is a chance that Becky may dethrone Valkyria. However, her victory celebration could get cut short by a returning Bayley, who could attack the newly crowned champ.

With this, Triple H would bring The Role Model back to active programming following her absence since WrestleMania 41. Moreover, it will also start a feud between two of WWE’s four Horsewomen for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Bayley needs a big WWE reboot

While the storyline showed that Bayley was made to pull out of WrestleMania 41 owing to a backstage injury, in reality, the superstar wasn’t really injured. Instead, keeping The Role Model out of The Show of Shows was a booking decision made by Triple H and his team.

This was yet another creative decision that put the former Women’s World Champion down. While she won the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania XL just a year ago, things haven’t been looking good for Bayley lately. Especially after she dropped the title to Nia Jax at the 2024 SummerSlam. She did get another shot at the title at Bad Blood but failed to regain it due to interference from Tiffany Stratton.

Since then, The Role Model has been sidelined in favor of Naomi and then Tiffany Stratton, who is the current WWE Women’s Champion. The veteran has faced a string of losses this year and also delivered lackluster performances at the 2025 Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

Meanwhile, the woman she dethroned at WrestleMania XL, IYO SKY, has seen a lot of career and character growth. The Damage CTRL member is now a beloved babyface and the reigning Women’s World Champion. Additionally, while The Role Model was evicted from WrestleMania 41, SKY defended her title in a red-hot Triple Threat Match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair and managed to retain it.

Thus, Bayley needs a big WWE reboot to live up to her legendary status. It will be interesting to see how Triple H brings the veteran back into the spotlight.

