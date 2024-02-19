Triple H to bring back secret weapon for major power struggle with The Rock in WWE? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H and The Rock appear to be set for a power struggle in WWE, and The Game might choose to bring back a secret weapon to even the odds in his favor.

Triple H has been one of the major power players in WWE for a long time. Behind the scenes, he has been involved in the creative decisions. At first with NXT and then the main roster, the Cerebral Assassin has taken over complete control as the Chief Content Officer for the company.

Unfortunately for him, The Rock is now back in the company as a board member in TKO and has decided that he will "fix" whatever Triple H does not. While he meant that he was annoyed by the fact that Cody Rhodes was challenging for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, it might not take too long for him to extend that to other aspects of the company's creative direction.

The Great One is appearing more regularly and even turned heel at the recent WrestleMania 40 press event, where he slapped Rhodes across the face. This character would be perfect for a power struggle against The Game, who's become beloved by the fans.

Whether WWE is waiting for WrestleMania to end before starting this storyline remains to be seen, but it would make the perfect angle for the company to begin a bigger storyline. Unfortunately, unlike The Rock, Triple H can't wrestle again, thanks to his heart issue. However, he could bring back someone who could step into the ring on his behalf, a secret weapon: Shane McMahon.

Until now, there was never a time when a McMahon wasn't in WWE. This changed for the first time after Vince McMahon's recent resignation from the company. The Game bringing back Shane McMahon, someone who is known for his high-flying, risk-taking moves in the ring, would not only rectify this situation but give him an ally that he can depend on.

Shane can wrestle and would lead to a rather interesting matchup for The Rock, should this match occur in the future. It remains to be seen if The Game pulls the trigger on this return.

The Rock and Triple H are in the middle of one of WWE's biggest stories heading into WrestleMania

The fact that The Great One returned and has helped build Cody Rhodes' story toward WrestleMania 40 is something that every WWE fan has enjoyed.

Fans are still split over whether this is finally the time that Roman Reigns loses the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or not, but the build has focused attention on what stories the company can tell.

The Rock and Triple H are in the middle of telling such a story, where the conclusion is shrouded in mystery.