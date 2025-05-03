Triple H to bring back WWE legend after a year; stop major faction from splitting forever? Exploring the possibility

WWE fans are quite disappointed after the sports entertainment juggernaut reportedly released over a dozen stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT on Friday. One of those names was particularly surprising, as Dakota Kai was let go by the promotion.

The Damage CTRL member being released was unexpected, to say the least, but it also raises questions about the future of the group. Right now, only IYO SKY is active. With that being said, Triple H could save Damage CTRL by bringing Asuka back to WWE television.

The legendary Empress of Tomorrow is a multi-time world champion. Not only is undefeated on NXT, but she has held top titles on RAW, SmackDown, and the developmental brand. She is also a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion and a member of Damage CTRL.

With Bayley no longer part of the group and Dakota sadly released by WWE, Triple H bringing Asuka back may be the last-ditch effort needed to keep Damage CTRL alive. The group can't thrive with just one active member.

If she is also healthy and ready to go, The Game could even bring back Kairi alongside Asuka. From there, the duo and IYO SKY could hope to take over World Wrestling Entertainment once again.

Kairi Sane and Asuka could chase the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles again

If Damage CTRL does reform, albeit without Dakota Kai, gold will likely be the focus of the stable. IYO SKY is the reigning Women's World Champion, but Kairi Sane and Asuka will surely want titles too.

While either one could chase after the Women's Intercontinental Championship, it is far more likely that Kairi and Asuka will reunite as The Kabuki Warriors.

As a duo, Asuka and Kairi are former multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They held the gold prior to Kairi leaving the company for several years and then won them back once The Pirate Princess made her celebrated return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

The current Women's Tag Team Champions are Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. If The Kabuki Warriors return and Triple H keeps Damage CTRL alive, Asuka and Kairi could attempt to dethrone The Judgment Day stars.

The only wrinkle in this plan is that Liv Morgan is taking a temporary break to film a movie. Still, she likely won't be away for long and this could allow for Kairi and Asuka to win a match or two, including a number one contender bout, in order to earn a championship opportunity.

