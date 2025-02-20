Triple H to bury 5-time WWE champion for airing her frustration publicly amid RAW absence? Exploring potential punishment

Under Triple H’s regime, WWE is heading towards Elimination Chamber 2025. The forthcoming PLE is already loaded with a thrilling lineup. Amid this, there are chances that The Game may bury Shayna Baszler for publicly voicing her frustration over her recent booking for the Chamber match.

The Queen of Spades has been absent from Monday Night RAW. The last she competed was in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Baszler recently took to her X/Twitter account to express her frustration. The former NXT Women's Champion pointed out that, despite holding the record for the most eliminations in a Women's Chamber match, she was not given an opportunity to compete this year.

The 44-year-old star dominated the 2020 Women's Elimination Chamber match, annihilating all her rivals single-handedly and winning. This attainment makes her the record holder for the most eliminations in a single Chamber match. However, despite this accolade, she was not granted a qualifying match this year, which understandably disheartened her. Currently, all spots in the Chamber match are filled, and no further qualifying bouts are scheduled to take place.

If her frustration is real, it’s conceivable that Triple H didn’t receive it well. This could lead WWE to bury Shayna in response. Airing frustration publically might even result in an extended hiatus from RAW. There’s no chance that the company will include Shayna Baszler in the Women's Elimination Chamber match, as all spots have already been taken.

Furthermore, there are no signs that she will replace anyone in the structured bout. Overall, it will be intriguing to see how the situation will develop in the forthcoming weeks. Also, whether Triple H will take any steps against Baszler for her current statements publically.

What is Shayna Baszler's backstage view under the Triple H regime?

At the end of 2024, reports emerged about Shayna Baszler’s backstage position in the Stamford-based promotion. The source indicated that The Queen of Spades holds no opposing standing in WWE.

Furthermore, they affirmed that other stars also view the former NXT Women's Champion as an easy-to-work-with talent. In addition, she is generally well-liked by almost everyone.

Given this positive backstage reputation, it is surprising that Baszler’s booking on the Road to WrestleMania 41 has not been favorable. This situation is especially concerning due to her exclusion from the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Rest, it will remain to see how Triple H books the former Women's Tag Team Champion for this year’s WrestleMania.

