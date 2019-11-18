Triple H called a former WWE Superstar and gave him an offer to return for a new role

Triple H.

While WWE continues to sign some of the best in-ring talents in the world, they also bring quite a few veterans of the industry on board to oversee the rise of the aforementioned talents.

One notable return that happened of late was that of Shawn Daivari, who left the WWE in 2007. Many of you may remember him as the unpopular manager of Muhammad Hassan from back in the day.

Daivari opened up on his new role since returning to the WWE on the most recent edition of Superstar Savepoint with Xavier Woods.

The former Cruiserweight title contender spoke about the nature of his new job and revealed how satisfied he was by interacting and helping the Superstars grow behind the scenes.

Daivari also revealed details of a phone call he had with Triple H before his comeback. The former manager of the Great Khali was previously under the impression that WWE was signing him up to be a coach at the Performance Centre.

However, Triple H told him that WWE wanted to bring him back as a producer with the goal of getting fresh and young eyes on the product.

Daivari was pleasantly surprised by the offer as his goal was always to end up as a backstage producer in the WWE.

"I got a phone call from Hunter, he was like 'Yeah, we were thinking maybe we'd bring you in as a producer on the road. We need more fresh, younger eyes on the product.' I was thinking, 'Man, this is literally right to the finish line. This is where I wanted to get."

Daivari also opened up about how his current job involved relaying the ideas of the talents to the production team and Vince McMahon.

"I work now as a backstage producer, more or less, I get with the talent and we figure out some ideas or strategies they might have in mind, and then I sit on the headset with Vince [McMahon] and the production truck to make sure they capture what the talent has in their head. Cameras, with commercial breaks, and stuff like that. Every once in a while, if needed, a less experienced talent might want some coaching tips or advice, I can always offer them those two." H/t Credit: WrestlingInc

