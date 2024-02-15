Triple H to cancel Jade Cargill's WWE Elimination Chamber debut? Exploring potential reason

Elimination Chamber is just over a week away, and fans are already excited. One superstar the WWE Universe is looking forward to seeing is Jade Cargill. The belief is that Cargill will make her first in-ring appearance at the event in Perth, Australia. But, there is a chance that Chief Content Officer Triple H may put it on hold.

With reports suggesting that the card for Elimination Chamber has been leaked, WWE may be on damage control. They have already made significant changes to the qualifying matches scheduled to take place on SmackDown, which can lead to a change in the final lineup. This may make sense, especially as the company wants to create unique and entertaining content for its fans.

The changes that have already been made include Naomi taking on Alba Fyre, who replaces Shotzi, and Tiffany Straton going up against Zelina Vega. Here is where things get juicy, as it's likely that Stratton will lose against Vega. With no other option at her disposal, she will participate in next week's last chance Battle Royal on RAW, where she will win and cement her place at Elimination Chamber.

As for Cargill, the WWE Universe may be forced to wait longer to see her wrestle at the iconic premium live event for the first time.

WWE was seemingly hoping to shock fans by having Jade Cargill compete at the premium live event. However, they might not go that route after the promotional poster for the Women's Chamber match featuring Cargill was accidentally leaked on the company's website. That said, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling whether or not The Game will actually change things on such short notice.

Rhea Ripley will defend her title at Elimination Chamber against Nia Jax

Whether or not Cargill takes part in the Elimination Chamber match remains to be seen. All six women put into the Chamber will be vying for the chance to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Ripley has problems of her own. While she will be excited about performing in front of her family and friends in Australia, she has a huge obstacle to overcome in Nia Jax. Defeating The Irresistible Force will be challenging for Mami as she looks to defend her title and head into WrestleMania 40 as champion.

Things will surely get chaotic in Perth, Australia, but the WWE Universe is here for it. They will be looking forward to some incredibly exciting matches, with WrestleMania also just around the corner.

