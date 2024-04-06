Triple H cashes in, Rhea Ripley seeks revenge, and more - 4 WrestleMania shocks that would change the landscape of WWE 

WWE WrestleMania XL takes place this weekend, and the card boasts some of the most hotly anticipated matches in recent years.

There are so many matches that contain combustible elements that there could be a betrayal in almost every bout. Of course, the main event matches are the ones with the most moving parts and could be the most memorable of the show.

The following list looks at just four of the biggest swerves that WWE could have planned for the biggest event of the year.

#4. Rhea Ripley costs Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch takes on Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship this weekend at WrestleMania, and if Lynch can take the title away from Mami, then she could have a revenge mission already mapped out.

Ripley has a vested interest in the match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship and could decide to involve herself to not only cost Seth Rollins the match but to help Damian Priest to finally cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

#3. Randy Orton turns heel

Randy Orton has been working as a face since making his return to WWE back in November, but throughout his career, it has become clear that he works so much better as a heel.

The Viper is in a triple-threat match against Kevin Owens and Logan Paul at WrestleMania, and he could choose this match to finally turn heel. Orton left WWE SmackDown with the United States Championship, and he could ensure that he leaves WrestleMania in the same way if he turns on Kevin Owens and he is the man that's pinned.

#2. Triple H helps Damian Priest to cash in on Roman Reigns

The Bloodline could have everything in their favor on Night Two of WrestleMania, but the company could still have a major card to play. Triple H and The Rock are seemingly on opposite sides at the moment and just as Roman Reigns is about to defeat Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania main event, The Game could make his presence known.

Triple H could head to the ring and help Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract, controversially taking away the World Championship and beginning a war in WWE between the company and The Bloodline.

#1. Andrade betrays Rey Mysterio

Last night on SmackDown, Andrade turned face and joined forces with Rey Mysterio ahead of his WrestleMania match against his son and Santos Escobar. This came after Dragon Lee was attacked backstage by a mystery assailant.

It all happened a little too perfectly to be believable and could be a setup for Mysterio to be betrayed at WrestleMania and Andrade to reunite with Dominik, showing that this was all just a way for him to prove his loyalty to The Judgment Day.

