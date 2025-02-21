Triple H to cause a massive title change on WWE SmackDown following a shocking betrayal? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been at the helm of WWE Creative for over two years. While he has earned praise for elevating several talents, he has been facing significant criticism over his booking of the women's division. Therefore, The Game could cause a massive title change on WWE SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 41 to stir excitement and shake things up.

Ad

Piper Niven could betray Chelsea Green to become the new Women's United States Champion. The two superstars have been together as a cohesive unit for well over a year. While Green has succeeded in becoming the inaugural Women's United States Champion, Niven has largely been relegated to a supporting role, serving as her friend's enforcer.

Driven by a desire to step out of Green's shadow and claim championship gold for herself, Piper Niven might turn her back on The Hot Mess. The 33-year-old may attack Chelsea Green on SmackDown, declaring that she is done playing a supporting role and is ready to shine on her own. Following a beatdown, Niven could challenge the defending champion for a title match on SmackDown.

Ad

Trending

Triple H could position The Scottish star to defeat Green and become the new Women's United States Champion. Such an unexpected title change would breathe fresh energy into the women's division on the road to WrestleMania. Besides, it would mark a new chapter for the duo, breaking their year-long alliance and setting them on distinct paths.

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the possibility of it happening is high, it is mere speculation at this point. It remains to be seen what the future holds for Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Triple H to push Piper Niven as a singles superstar on SmackDown?

Since her main roster debut, Piper Niven has been trying to make a name for herself but has arguably failed to do so. However, parting ways with Chelsea Green on SmackDown could prove to be the turning point in her career, and why not? It could shift her from the sidelines to the spotlight.

Ad

This could pave the way for Triple H to elevate the Scottish-born as a singles star on the blue brand. If Piper Niven manages to become the Women's United States Champion by dethroning her best friend on the road to WrestleMania, it could push her immediately into the spotlight.

With SmackDown's women's division marred by repetitive storylines, the Triple H-led creative has a great opportunity to establish Niven as a force to be reckoned with. A strong singles push could solidify her as a rising star in the division, injecting much-needed excitement into her career.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The 33-year-old is an incredibly talented star and who knows it better than the fans who have followed her from her NXT UK days? She is well-known among the fans for her stint in NXT UK. The company could recreate the same magic on SmackDown in 2025 by booking Piper Niven as a tough champion in the mid-card division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE