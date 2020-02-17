Triple H chooses 3 NXT Superstars as a perfect fit for DX; Shawn Michaels responds

D -Generation X during the RAW 1000 show

D-Generation X or DX as it is otherwise known is without a doubt one of the most influential and popular factions to have come out of WWE. Triple H, Shawn Michaels & Co. formed the group during the Attitude Era and run roughshod all over the company with their controversial but often fun antics.

Ahead of tonight's NXT TakeOver: Portland, a fan on Twitter posed a question to Triple H who is now known for being the founding father of the Black and Gold brand in a Q&A session. The fan asked which three NXT Superstars would be a perfect fit for DX to which The Game replied and later it also garnered a response from Shawn Michaels.

Whom did Triple H choose and how did Shawn Michaels respond?

Triple H chose three well-known Superstars from the third brand of WWE. He chose current NXT Champion Adam Cole and the man who will challenge him later tonight for the said title on NXT TakeOver: Portland, i.e. Tommaso Ciampa and the recently returned Velveteen Dream. He also added Io Shirai as an honorable mention.

Shawn Michaels did not take much time to respond to the thread. The Heartbreak Kid reprimanded Triple H in a tongue-in-cheek fashion for making executive decisions without consulting him and mentioned that Matt Riddle would be a "strong candidate".

Whoa, whoa, whoa... Making executive decisions without me? @SuperKingofBros would be a strong candidate as well. https://t.co/poz8fl24jT — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) February 16, 2020

Do you like Triple H and Shawn Michaels picks? Which NXT Superstar would you like to see in a modern day reincarnation of DX?