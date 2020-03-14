×
Triple H comments on "demotion" rumors live on SmackDown

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
Modified 14 Mar 2020, 22:11 IST

Triple H addressed the recent rumors surrounding his demotion
Triple H addressed the recent rumors surrounding his demotion

Triple H was easily the MVP of last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown as The Game welcomed the WWE Universe to a historic episode of the show before joining Michael Cole on commentary.

Triple H then left following the Women's Tag Team match before then returning a few minutes later and stating that he wasn't actually all that busy. Later in the episode Triple H tried his hand at being camera crew as well, which proved that his talents are not limited to just backstage creative and in-ring skills.

Earlier this week, The Wrestling Observer revealed that Triple H had been demoted earlier this year and now was no longer working hands-on with the talent. The former World Champion's job title has gone from WWE’s Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative to the company’s Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

This was considered to be just a rumor until Triple H seemingly made light of the situation last night on SmackDown whilst helping Michael Cole on the commentary desk. Triple H joked:


"I’m the only guy who can get demoted but get busier,"

Which if nothing else proves that The Game reads reports that are written about him online.

Published 14 Mar 2020, 22:11 IST
