Triple H comments on "demotion" rumors live on SmackDown

Triple H addressed the recent rumors surrounding his demotion

Triple H was easily the MVP of last night's episode of Friday Night SmackDown as The Game welcomed the WWE Universe to a historic episode of the show before joining Michael Cole on commentary.

Triple H then left following the Women's Tag Team match before then returning a few minutes later and stating that he wasn't actually all that busy. Later in the episode Triple H tried his hand at being camera crew as well, which proved that his talents are not limited to just backstage creative and in-ring skills.

Earlier this week, The Wrestling Observer revealed that Triple H had been demoted earlier this year and now was no longer working hands-on with the talent. The former World Champion's job title has gone from WWE’s Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative to the company’s Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development.

This was considered to be just a rumor until Triple H seemingly made light of the situation last night on SmackDown whilst helping Michael Cole on the commentary desk. Triple H joked:

"I’m the only guy who can get demoted but get busier,"

Which if nothing else proves that The Game reads reports that are written about him online.