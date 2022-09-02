Triple H comments on the possibility of Braun Strowman returning to WWE amid recent rumors

Triple H recently addressed the possibility of Braun Strowman returning to WWE.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Strowman could be the next superstar to make his return under The Game's reign as the Head of Creative for WWE.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on BT Sport, Triple H praised Strowman for his athletic abilities despite having a large frame and physique.

“Braun Strowman we’ll see. It’s funny, he’s a polarising person a little bit sometimes in the business, but for a guy his size, and what he brings to the table is an amazing athlete. You don’t see too many guys that big, that fast,” said Triple H. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Since departing WWE, Strowman has mostly worked for the Control Your Narrative promotion alongside another former WWE star, EC3.

During his time in WWE, the former Universal Champion was one of the hottest stars the company had around the 2016-2018 phase. After eventually breaking away from The Wyatt Family, he became hugely popular among the WWE Universe.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."



Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."



There you have it...



@TripleH @arielhelwani Sasha Banks: "Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown"Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."There you have it... Sasha Banks: "Time will tell. There was a communication breakdown"Braun Strowman: "He's a polarising person sometimes, but he's an amazing athlete."Bray Wyatt: "One of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."There you have it...@TripleH @arielhelwani https://t.co/vVev7XfZbi

Braun Strowman is no stranger to Roman Reigns [Contains Spoiler]

Braun Strowman is no stranger to Roman Reigns having feuded with him in the past.

The two men have previously taken each other to the absolute limit, and even during numerous backstage segments, The Monster Among Men tormented the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Strowman once flipped an ambulance while Reigns was still inside the vehicle.

With The Head of the Table set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship this weekend at Clash at the Castle, it remains to be seen if Strowman will somehow get involved in the bout.

Despite this, Strowman is reportedly set to return on the September 5, 2022, taping of RAW. The Monster among Men also shared the ring with the likes of Goldberg, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Lashley, and other top names during his time in WWE.

Recommended video: 5 superstars featured in superhero franchises!

Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe