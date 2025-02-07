Triple H to confirm major world title match at WrestleMania 41 on WWE SmackDown tonight? Possibility explored

Tonight's episode of SmackDown promises to be a lively one, as it has almost always been in the Triple H era. WWE has started preparations, as they are now officially on the road to WrestleMania. With that in mind, perhaps The Game will confirm a huge match for The Show of Shows. One that involves a major world title.

The match in question has to do with the WWE Women's Championship. The current champion, Tiffany Stratton is yet to prove herself, seeing as she has had only one title defense so far. That said, Triple H could throw Stratton her biggest challenge yet, as he could confirm a match with Charlotte Flair tonight on SmackDown.

Reports have indicated that Flair versus Stratton is the plan for WrestleMania 41. Taking this into consideration, Triple H could choose to confirm it tonight. After all, The Queen has been meeting face-to-face with every champion across the three brands. Having already met Rhea Ripley on RAW and Giulia on NXT, The Buff Barbie is the only one left.

Given Tiffany Stratton's propensity to anger and annoy her peers, she might just get under Flair's skin tonight, making the latter's decision that much easier.

There have even been reports suggesting that Flair could play the role of the heel in this potential WrestleMania feud. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation and only time will tell how things unfold.

Triple H could also confirm Jey Uso's opponent tonight on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair isn't the only one scheduled for a world title match at WrestleMania. While she won the Women's Royal Rumble match, Jey Uso came out on top in the Men's edition. As such, he too, has his pick of champions, and tonight he is expected to be on SmackDown to confront his long-time friend, Cody Rhodes.

As the Undisputed WWE Champion, Rhodes will be on Uso's radar. A match between the two would certainly be epic, and it is something that Triple H and WWE Creative will surely be considering. However, given the current storylines, a match with Gunther makes more sense.

Taking this into account, perhaps Jey Uso will confirm his intentions to take on The Ring General tonight on SmackDown.

That being said, similar to the previous scenario, this remains nothing more than conjecture. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what goes down tonight on the blue brand.

