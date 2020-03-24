Triple H confirmed to appear on WWE programming this week; fate of NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay revealed

The matches scheduled for TakeOver: Tampa Bay are not at all canceled!

Triple H will reportedly provide more clarifications regarding the announcement.

Triple H

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced WWE to alter their plans for the entire WrestleMania 36 weekend. While 'The Show of Shows' has been moved from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida to the Performance Center, other significant events like the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay are no longer scheduled for the week.

Although WWE is yet to reveal the plans for their annual Hall of Fame event, they have made a decision regarding NXT TakeOver. It is now confirmed that the matches that were supposed to take place at NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay, will instead be shown on the weekly episodes of the Black and Gold brand on USA Network, starting from April 1st.

More updates regarding the same can be expected from the upcoming edition of WWE NXT, which will also feature the return of Triple H.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨



As first reported by @SInow:



- @TripleH will appear on tomorrow's #WWENXT.

- The matches originally scheduled for #NXTTakeOver: Tampa Bay will now take place on #NXTonUSA, starting 4/1!https://t.co/prKzBXERuk — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 24, 2020

Triple H's role on tomorrow's NXT is not clear yet but we can presume that he will clarify the scenario regarding the cancelation of TakeOver: Tampa Bay; some more matches for the event can be announced as well.

As highlighted on RAW this week, NXT supremo Triple H will reportedly ask Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano to explain the destruction that they brought down upon the Performance Center two weeks ago.

Will the former NXT Tag Team Champions turned bitter-enemies be punished by The Game for their actions? We will have to tune in to find out!