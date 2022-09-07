Former women's champion opens up about Triple H deciding to drastically change her WWE character 

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently discussed her face turn at SummerSlam 2022, which was seemingly greenlit by Triple H.

Over the past year, the Irish star has worked as a top heel on the company's programming. However, after Triple H took over as the head of creative in July, he pitched a face turn for Big Time Becks.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the former RAW Women's Champion recapped her conversation with The Game about possible changes to her on-screen persona.

"I talked to Hunter [Triple H] a little bit before and he was like, 'How do you feel about being a heel?' I was like, 'Honestly, it's fun, I like it. I feel I'm maybe more naturally inclined to be a babyface, people like me better as a babyface. Clearly, I'm doing my job if they don't like me.' I'm just great, lads. I'm just great [laughs]. He goes, 'I feel we're swimming upstream keeping you as heel.' 'Yeah, I agree.' Then the creative was laid out and I was like, 'That sounds awesome, hell yeah, pop, pop, pop.'" (H/T Fightful)

Lynch turned face after her RAW Women's Championship match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam 2022. However, The Man sadly suffered a shoulder injury during the same bout, sidelining her from in-ring competition.

Current WWE Superstar on Triple H running the show

Dakota Kai has thrived under The King of Kings' leadership since making her return at The Biggest Party of the Summer alongside Bayley and IYO SKY.

During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase, the New Zealand-born star was asked about the backstage environment in the company following the leadership change. Here's how she responded:

"The environment is so positive. We’re getting a lot of time to be able to tell these stories which is great too and not only that but like, every RAW that’s happened since SummerSlam, it’s like Bayley, IYO [SKY] and I have been, you know, either wrestling or doing a bunch of promos or a lot of — we’re all over the place so yeah, he [Triple H] really does care about the women’s division which really motivates us to be able to tell the best story possible," said Kai. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Since returning to WWE, Kai has aligned herself with Iyo Sky and Bayley as part of the intimidating group known as Damage CTRL. Fans will have to wait and see how these stars will be booked under Hunter's regime.

What are your thoughts on the WWE product since Triple H took control? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also, check out - the best crossovers between WWE and UFC | Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Conor McGregor & more:

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh