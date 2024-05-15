Triple H should not delay 4-time WWE champion's inevitable heel turn: Exploring why it must happen soon

Since taking over creative at WWE, Triple H has made several decisions that have positively impacted the promotion. From signings to great storylines, it would be safe to say The Game has delivered when it mattered the most. He also was successful in delivering one of the greatest WrestleMania in WrestleMania 40.

While the 54-year-old has made so many successful decisions, it's time he makes yet another decision that will be exciting to watch. Triple H must now look to turn SmackDown superstar Bianca Belair into a heel. In this article, we will explore reasons why Belair must walk on the villainous path.

Bianca Belair's heel turn can give Jade Cargill a good push in her WWE career

Since Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill faced off at the 2024 Royal Rumble, it only seemed right for them to work together. Months later, the duo formed a tag team and currently holds the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, this route can certainly not be the plan for them.

Given how dominant Cargill was in AEW, Triple H would also want to protect her in the same light. The Stamford-based promotion would want Cargil to turn into a massive star so that they can capitalize on her popularity. Hence, Bianca Belair could turn heel and feud with Cargill so that the latter can achieve this.

Bianca Belair is open to the idea of turning heel

During an interview in January 2024, Bianca Belair discussed the possibility of turning heel. At the time, The EST of WWE mentioned she wanted to be the right type of heel, and wanted to help talent grow. If one considers her statements, now is the best time for her to turn heel.

Jade Cargill is a relatively new superstar on the main roster, and she could use the help of Bianca Belair to grow in her WWE career. Hence, it would make sense for Belair to turn heel now.

Bianca Belair turning heel could lead to an interesting storyline at King and Queen of the Ring

The WWE is currently occupied with the qualification tournament for the King and Queen of the Ring. In this tournament, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are both in the quarter-finals. If both women win their respective matches, then they will face each other in the semi-finals.

This is where the creative team could book Jade Cargill to beat Bianca Belair in the semi-finals. An angry Bianca could then look to cost Jade the finals of Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia. This particular development could lead to a full-fledged feud between the two.