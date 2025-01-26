Triple H to demote former World Champion and ban from The Royal Rumble following attack? Exploring potential punishment 

Saturday Night's Main Event has left quite the headache for Triple H after Jacob Fatu's brutal attack on Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens' attempted assault on Shawn Michaels. With the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event less than a week away, it's sure to be a hectic time for The Game.

While Owens wasn't thankfully able to deliver the Piledriver to Michaels, the NXT Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative was forced to defend himself with a Sweet Chin Music and now Triple H could be forced to step in.

The Game came to Cody's aid at Saturday Night's Main Event last year when Owens attacked him and stole the Winged-Eagle Championship and now he could decide that it's time to act.

Kevin Owens has already sidelined Randy Orton and has attempted a Piledriver on Jimmy Uso this past week while also trying to injure Triple H's best friend Shawn Michaels.

One way to ensure that Kevin Owens is punished would be to send him down to NXT and ban him from entering the Royal Rumble match if he does lose to Rhodes. If their match takes place before the annual Royal Rumble 30-man elimination match, then Owens could be thinking about entering the Rumble to still have a chance at main-eventing WrestleMania, but The Game could make it clear that it isn't an option.

Triple H could make his Royal Rumble match his final one on the main roster

The Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble PLE for the Undisputed WWE Championship has already been promoted so it's unlikely it will be cancelled but there is a chance that if he loses, it could be his final bout on the main roster.

Having lost to Rhodes several times over the past few months, this has to be his final shot at his world championship which would leave Owens with no real direction on the main roster. So, a move to NXT under the guidance of Shawn Michaels could give him time to rebuild himself.

