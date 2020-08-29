Triple H discusses the return of NXT UK and move to BT Sport Studios

Triple H has provided details on NXT UK's return. During NXT TakeOver: XXX last weekend, WWE announced that NXT UK would be return in the month of September.

NXT UK television tapings have been on hiatus since March due to lockdown and quarantine in the United Kingdom due to COVID-19. However, plans are now in place for the British version of the black and gold brand to return.

Triple H opened up on the plans for NXT UK to return in September. The founder of NXT and NXT UK admitted that there are plans for NXT UK to use the BT Sport Studio in London, England as it's permanent home for television tapings going forward.

Speaking to Metro, Triple H went into further detail about NXT UK television tapings taking place at BT Sport Studios.

"That is the intent and the hope. BT has been – I can’t say it enough – an amazing partner. ‘When you look at that studio, it’s perfect for what we do – but they are perfect for what we do. They have been a leader in changing the game in sport across all of Europe and, really, globally."

"They have once of the most technologically advanced studios in the world.’ Initially, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will still be felt with a closed set, and parts of the NXT UK team behind the scenes working remotely."

Triple H on the 'amazing' BT Sports Studio

Continuing to discuss the plans for NXT UK to relaunch in September, Triple H detailed how he will lead a team from WWE's studios in Connecticut. Meanwhile, Shawn Michaels will front his own team from the WWE Performance Center in Florida. In addition, there will also be a UK team on site at BT Sport Studios during the NXT UK television tapings.

Triple H continue to laud the quality of facility that the BT Sport Studios provides the NXT UK brand.

"It’s an amazing facility. The intent is for us to be able to in there long term to be able to create this content, and I think if later down the line, we get to a place where fans can come in – obviously we’d be thrilled and excited."

NXT UK will return in September with scheduled television tapings that will take place on a closed set at BT Sport Studios in London, England.

