Triple H discusses WWE protocols regarding COVID-19 testing of their staff

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the industry of professional wrestling and with WWE being the largest wrestling promotion, the company's decision to continue with its weekly programming was a rather bold one.

One of the biggest reasons for concern was the safety of the staff and WWE Superstars. While WWE respected the decision of those Superstars who decided to not come to work, there were still questions on the medical protocols being followed by the company for everyone who's currently working.

During a recent media call before NXT TakeOver: In Your House, Triple H was asked about the same and WWE's approach to ensure everyone's safety. The Executive Vice President had the following to say:

"We have medical experts on our team who work with the CDC and the government to determine what is the best approach to take to ensure the safety and wellness of our performers. That is working with the local and federal government. When you begin to talk about various types of testing, the accuracy of those tests become questionable"

"So, we need to do what we're being told to do by the medical experts. Once that widespread testing that is accurate becomes available, we will do so. But the accuracy of those tests has to be there first. In the meantime, our medical protocols are extensive and, most importantly, they've worked." (h/t WrestlingInc)

WWE Superstars screened before entering the Performance Center

WWE had previously issued a statement in March revealing that all the talents and staff are being tested and medically screened before entering WWE's performance center for the shows.

"In consultation with WWE Medical Director Dr. Maroon, WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Dugas and ringside physician Dr. Westerfield, as a best practice and precautionary measure all WWE performers and staff are required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering WWE's training center, which is now operating as a closed set."

All the shows are currently taking place without the fans in the WWE Performance Center. Though, WWE recently took a page out of All Elite Wrestling's book and decided to use some NXT Superstars and Performance Center talents as a make-shift audience for Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT shows.

It is worth noting that these wrestlers used as fans are separated from the Superstars performing inside the ring with plexiglass. They are also following social distancing guidelines and standing apart from each other.