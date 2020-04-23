Triple H dismisses theory about The Undertaker's WWE future

The Undertaker, Triple H and Shawn Michaels

Triple H has dismissed the idea that The Undertaker will be able to compete in WWE Boneyard matches for several years.

Following his widely praised match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36, many people speculated that The Undertaker could prolong his WWE career by participating in pre-recorded Boneyard matches instead of regular in-ring encounters.

However, speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Triple H seemingly shot down that theory by insinuating that the cinematic shoot was just as physical as a normal WWE match.

“It’s a funny thing that I saw a lot of people afterwards saying like, ‘Taker could go forever in these kinds of format because of the physicality, there’s no physicality.’ I’m like, dude, AJ was flying around on the dirt on the hard ground with rocks and they were beating the tar out of each other, and it was a long shoot.”

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

The Undertaker’s WWE future

Triple H also mentioned during the podcast that fans will have a better understanding of The Undertaker’s health when ‘Undertaker: The Last Ride’ airs on the WWE Network.

It is not yet known when the series will debut, but WWE aired a ‘First Look’ special after WrestleMania 36 which showed the 55-year-old talking about his annual struggles to get healthy in time for WrestleMania.