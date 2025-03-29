Triple H to end long-time partnership after 19 months to set up WrestleMania title match? Exploring the chances

Triple H has been building an action-packed Road to WrestleMania, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. This year, The Game has delivered plenty of twists and surprises, and he might not be done yet. With The Show of Shows just three weeks away, the WWE CCO could end a 19-month-long partnership between a prominent duo on SmackDown.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven might be on the verge of a breakup just weeks before WrestleMania 41. The duo has been working together since August 2023, but things may fall apart next week. Despite her impressive run and status as the first-ever Women's US Champion, The Hot Mess has been directionless on SmackDown without a clear path to 'Mania.

There is a good chance that Niven may shock the world in the upcoming episode of the blue brand's show in Chicago by turning on Chelsea Green. She might finally snap, declaring that she is done playing second fiddle to the Canadian and is ready to step into the spotlight on her own. The Scottish star could set her sights on the Women's United States Championship.

Piper Niven has been getting a positive reaction from fans of late. If The Game pits her against The Hot Mess—someone she has plenty of history with—it could pave the way for an incredible feud. Plus, getting betrayed by her best friend might bring out a more intense side of Chelsea Green, something fans have not seen yet in WWE.

While it is an intriguing prospect, it is just speculation at the moment.

Triple H to take the Women's United States Title away from Chelsea Green at WrestleMania 41?

Chelsea Green won the Women's United States Championship last year in December. Since then, she has been having an incredibly fun reign with decent matches and feuds. However, the clock could be ticking on her title reign as Triple H might decide to crown a new champion.

WWE usually kicks off new feuds and storylines following WrestleMania, and the company could stir the Women's United States Title picture. Besides, if Green drops her title on The Grandest Stage of Them All, it will make her reign even more memorable.

The title could also help elevate other stars who have yet to receive the spotlight. While President Chelsea thrives in her comedic role, it sometimes limits the depth of her storylines. So, Triple H could use the title to elevate other talents, such as Zelina Vega, B-Fab, Candice LeRae, etc.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Chelsea Green. As of now, her WrestleMania 41 status is unclear. Only time will tell how Triple H crafts the reigning champion's next big feud.

