Triple H to erase legendary WWE champion’s record; 416 lb monster to do it? - 3 milestones that could be set or broken at the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is set to emanate from Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 1 in what will be the first time the event will be held in February instead of January. Every superstar on the roster dreams of claiming victory, but only one tenacious and fortunate competitor will rise above the rest to seize the ultimate triumph.

Some major stars are considered the leading contenders for the top spot among all the big names.

We have a men’s and a women’s Rumble lined up. So, what’s going to happen in the 30-man elimination match? Here are three records that might get set or broken during the Men’s Royal Rumble.

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

#3. Triple H could have Omos erase Brock Lesnar’s record for most eliminations in the match

Trending

The Game could finally bring Omos back and insert him into the match. He was last seen during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in April 2024. Since then, he’s been honing his skills at Pro Wrestling Noah.

The Nigerian Giant could be booked to break the record for the most eliminations, which is currently held by Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate eliminated 13 wrestlers in the 2022 Men's Rumble. If this 416-pound powerhouse pulls it off, he could be showcased as a special attraction.

His matches could be seen as major events, helping him keep that unbeatable vibe. If the WWE CCO plays his cards wisely, fans might witness the seven-foot giant transform into a true megastar by the end of 2025.

#2. Santino Marella’s shortest time in the Rumble

Known for his quirky persona, it was clear that Santino didn't fully understand the complexities of the rules before stepping into the 2009 Rumble match.

Kane was ready to go the moment he stepped in, poised to toss him right over the top rope. The second Santino made his entrance into the ring, The Big Red Machine got rid of him in no time.

This year could break the record for the quickest elimination in the ring. It’s a challenging goal, but someone like Kofi Kingston or Xavier Woods might just make it happen. The New Day pair is already causing a scene by going heel and voicing their frustrations about not being respected. If either Kofi or Woods gets knocked out right after they step in, it could give them even more to complain about and fuel their fire.

#1. Roman Reigns could break his own WWE record for being the runner-up

The OTC has made quite an impact in the contest, finishing in the final two on four occasions. He was the runner-up in 2014, 2017, 2018, and 2020.

The 39-year-old could set a new record by finishing second at the 2025 event as well. Big names like CM Punk, John Cena, and Seth Rollins are all gunning for the spotlight at WWE WrestleMania 41. While Reigns is eager to get back his Undisputed WWE Title, he might end up as the runner-up once more with these heavy hitters in the mix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback