Triple H to erase a WWE record set by Brock Lesnar 5 years ago? Exploring the possibility

Brock Lesnar is undoubtedly one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. Whilst he has enjoyed many big title wins, Lesnar has also found success in the Royal Rumble match. Not only is he a two-time winner of the bout (2003 and 2022) but he also holds the record for the most eliminations in the match with 13, a feat he achieved in 2020.

Brock has not been seen on WWE TV since the summer of 2023, with his absence being allegedly related to the controversies that surround Vince McMahon. With the company now looking to move forward, and the Netflix era now up and running Triple H and the creative team may look to have another powerhouse break Lesnar's record in this year's match.

One performer who certainly has the ability to do so is Omos. The Nigerian Giant has recently had a career resurgence in Japan leading to many fans hoping to see him return during this year's Rumble.

WWE Hall of Famer on the men's Royal Rumble front runners

The Royal Rumble match is one of the most exciting and eagerly anticipated contests of the year. With the chance of main eventing WrestleMania on the line, the stakes are as high as they can be.

With some top names having already declared for the marquee battle royal, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Busted Open Radio as to who the most likely candidates to win the match are:

"As of right now, I’m just going to pick these three names off the top of my head because these are my frontrunners: CM Punk, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. Who’s winning the Rumble?” [H/T: Wrestling INC]

In what will be his final ever Rumble match, John Cena will be looking to equal Stone Cold Steve Austin's record of winning the match for a third time. Roman Reigns will be aiming to win his second Royal Rumble and CM Punk will look to do one better than last year and win the Rumble for the first time in his career

