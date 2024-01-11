Triple H to finally push WWE SmackDown star 167+ days after his last TV match? Exploring the possibility 

Triple H runs WWE. The Game is a legendary pro wrestler who initially took over the developmental brand NXT and changed the way the company presented talent. Once Vince McMahon "retired" in 2022, the CCO proceeded to take over the creative direction of the entire promotion.

While Vince still kept his hands in things throughout much of 2023, The Game is seemingly just about fully in charge of creative ever since the Endeavor deal was completed. Triple H's influence has led to a boom in business, morale is at an all-time high, and more wrestlers are being used to their full potential than maybe ever before.

Still, some stars can fall through the cracks. A handful of wrestlers could still be used better. One such name is Ashante "Thee" Adonis, formerly a member of Hit Row. Thankfully, it looks like he may find a role on WWE television in the near future, even potentially having his first bout on TV in 167+ days.

Adonis' last televised match was a singles bout against LA Knight on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The match took place on July 28th, 2023, and he lost to The Megastar in under two minutes.

During last week's episode of the blue brand, Adonis was shown talking to Nick Aldis backstage. Aldis said he believed in Ashante, who just wanted an opportunity to prove himself. Triple H may be giving Adonis that exact opportunity as soon as this Friday.

Ashante's Hit Row stablemate has also been making moves on WWE SmackDown

Hit Row consisted of four members. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott currently wrestles in All Elite Wrestling, and Top Dolla was released by WWE for a second time last year. As noted above, Ashante "Thee" Adonis may finally be receiving an opportunity.

The fourth member of the seemingly defunct stable was B-Fab. The popular performer hasn't done much on television once the stable stopped receiving airtime, but she has recently found herself back on-screen in a surprise role.

B-Fab is seemingly hoping to join a stable formed by Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty formed a group alongside Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. The former Hit Row member is seemingly trying to join the faction.

She may very well have a role sooner rather than later, too. Lashley and The Street Profits were assaulted by Karrion Kross and The Authors Of Pain on SmackDown. Kross formed a new group also featuring Paul Ellering and Scarlett. B-Fab could be Lashley's equalizer to take out Scarlett.

