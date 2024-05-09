Triple H has to follow Shawn Michaels' lead and make major change to 304 lbs star

Triple H and Shaw Michaels are two figures who have revolutionized the pro wrestling business. Their brainchild, NXT, has given talent across the world to shine on the biggest stage of them all. Now the changes continue to roll in as WWE enters a new era.

With Triple H at the helm, the main roster has flourished. Meanwhile, NXT continues to capture the hearts and minds of the WWE Universe under Shawn Michaels' watchful eye. However, while things are going smoothly both on the main roster and in NXT, there is one thing that HBK is doing in the developmental brand that The Game must adopt. And it has to do with the 304 lbs superstar, Ivar.

One-half of The Viking Raiders, Ivar, has revealed a new version of himself on the black and gold brand. This version is something that The Cerebral Assassin should strive to recreate on the main roster, and there are a couple of reasons behind it.

Ivar is a whole different person on NXT compared to his appearances on the main roster!

Ivar has made quite a splash in his recent appearances on NXT. Not only did he have an incredible match with Oba Femi at Spring Breakin,' but he also made quite the impact on the mic in the weeks leading up to the match. This version of Ivar has rarely been seen on the main roster.

The 40-year-old usually plays an intimidating Viking on the main roster. However, if his appearance on NXT is anything to go by, he can do much more. His match with the NXT North American Champion proved that The Viking Raider has what it takes to thrive as a singles star. Hence, perhaps Triple H should consider giving him a strong singles push.

Triple H can replicate the success he had with Jey Uso with Ivar!

For the longest time, Ivar has been a tag-team wrestler. His partnership with Erik has delivered varying degrees of success. However, with his fellow "Raider" out of action for the foreseeable future, the former RAW Tag Team Champion has turned his attention towards becoming a singles star.

That said, he has struggled on that front and has become stagnant on the main roster. This is where Paul Levesque should step in and try replicating what he did with Jey Uso. Much like Ivar, the Samoan wrestler was also renowned as a tag team star, but in the last few years, he has progressed from tag team star to Right Hand Man and now to Main Event Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

Given what he showed in NXT, Ivar certainly has what it takes to become the next Jey Uso. But to reach those heights on the main roster, he will need the freedom Shawn Michaels gave him on the black and gold brand.

Triple H needs to invest in Ivar now before he returns to The Viking Raiders!

As mentioned earlier, Ivar is primarily a tag team wrestler. His pairing with Erik as one-half of The Viking Raiders is one of the most terrifying and dominant tag teams. However, with Erik now injured, WWE should invest in Ivar and turn him into a singles superstar.

However, time is steadily running out. Erik is on the road to full recovery, and once he returns, he will likely be paired up with Ivar again. However, if Triple H gives the latter the run he deserves, it could introduce a new dynamic.

Expand Tweet

It will be fascinating to see how Ivar fares as a singles star in the coming weeks.

