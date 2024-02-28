Triple H to force former WWE champion to leave RAW after recent problems? Exploring the potential

Adam Pearce has been the main authority figure in WWE for several years, but since Nick Aldis has come in to take over SmackDown, it's clear that he is out of his depth on RAW.

Chelsea Green recently claimed that she had submitted a formal complaint to Pearce following the actions of Raquel Rodriguez on RAW, which could lead the red brand's General Manager to approach Triple H to seek advice.

Pearce and Green clearly don't get along and have clashed several times, so it could finally be time for her to be drafted over to SmackDown to see if Nick Aldis is able to take some control and prevent the complaints she has been making in recent months.

Aldis appears to be someone who won't take the abuse that Pearce will and would stop Green in her steps before she makes a complaint.

It would allow the former Women's Tag Team Champion a new lease on life on SmackDown, too, but someone like Triple H may need to sign off on a brand switch in the middle of WrestleMania season.

Chelsea Green is the most entertaining star on WWE TV at present

With perhaps the exception of R-Truth, Chelsea Green has one of the most entertaining characters on WWE TV at the moment. Green returned at the Royal Rumble last year and has since made her "Karen" character one of the most exciting on the brand.

SmackDown would be a new lease on life for her, especially since she clearly wants to avoid any kind of rematch with Raquel Rodriguez. It will be entertaining to see if she is able to push forward with the same character if moved to another brand, and it could allow her to pick up a lengthy feud before WrestleMania.

Green missed out on Elimination Chamber this year after being eliminated last from the Last Chance Battle Royal, but she could find a place on SmackDown and be a part of WrestleMania if given a chance.

Do you think Green should make a move over to WWE SmackDown?