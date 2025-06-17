Triple H to be forced to cancel a blockbuster WWE match that was in the making? Exploring the chances

WWE is set to host several major events in the coming weeks, including Night of Champions, Saturday Night's Main Event, and Evolution. The company has been building feuds and storylines for this very purpose on both rosters. However, an unfortunate incident occurred this week on RAW, which may force Triple H to cancel a major feud that was in the works.

Liv Morgan sustained a potential injury during her match against Kairi Sane on the latest episode of RAW. It is believed to be a legitimate injury that could sideline her from television for a while. The former Women's World Champion was in the middle of a brewing feud with Nikki Bella. After Morgan attacked Bella last week, she once again took shots at her this week on RAW.

It was clear that WWE was building a feud between the two stars, potentially for Evolution. Rumors also suggested that the company was setting up a Women's Tag Championship match between The Bella Twins and Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. However, Triple H might be forced to revoke those plans in light of what happened with Morgan on RAW.

There is currently no update on the severity of her injury, but Evolution is less than a month away. If The Judgment Day member doesn't recover by then, WWE might have no other choice but to call off this blockbuster feud. However, this is currently speculation, and nothing can be said for sure at this point. It remains to be seen what Liv Morgan's future holds.

Triple H to take the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from Liv Morgan?

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are currently the Women's Tag Team Champions. However, what happened on RAW posed a serious concern about the future of the coveted title. Fans have been wondering whether Triple H would take the title away from Liv and Raquel in light of Morgan's injury.

However, the chances of it happening seem low. Even if The Miracle Kid is sidelined for a few weeks, WWE may not strip them of the gold. Liv Morgan is one of the biggest stars in the women's division, and the company will likely keep her champion to attract more viewers to the show.

Besides, the 31-year-old has previously gone on a hiatus for a month to film a Hollywood project. However, Triple H did not take the title away from her back then. Therefore, it is likely that WWE will not do that this time either, unless Morgan is out for several months.

It will be interesting to see how things shape up for Liv and The Judgment Day in the meantime. Only time will tell what will happen next.

