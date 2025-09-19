Triple H to be forced to change Wrestlepalooza match due to WWE champion's injury? Possibility explored

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 19, 2025 08:00 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Image via WWE
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Image via WWE's Official Website)

WrestlePalooza is only a few days away and Triple H has tried his best to book an awesome card for the show. However, there is a chance that the WWE Chief Content Officer might have to make some changes to a huge title match for the show. There is a chance that Tiffany Stratton won't be able to defend her title at the show.

Tiffany was set to compete at the NXT Homecoming show this week but wasn't medically cleared to compete. Lyra Valkyria replaced her to team with Stephanie Vaquer and Rhea Ripley in their tag team match against Fatal Influence. This has raised a lot of concern among the fans regarding Tiffany's health.

The company had been planning a Triple Threat match between Tiffany, Nia Jax and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship for the big event in Indianapolis. However, with Tiffany's injury the match might not happen. Triple H could instead make it a singles match between Nia and Jade to decide the No.1 Contender for Tiffany's title.

It will be interesting to see if Tiffany Stratton is medically cleared to defend her WWE Women's Championship at WrestlePalooza.

WWE had already accidentally advertised the match for WrestlePalooza

While the Triple Threat match for the WWE Women's Championship wasn't made official, the Stamford-based promotion accidentally advertised it at an event.

WWE had set up a WrestlePalooza superstore in Indianapolis to promote the upcoming event. A lot of merchandise was being sold at the store including various t-shirts.

Ad

Fans noticed that the match card graphic for the Triple Threat match between Tiffany, Nia and Jade was also on the official match card t-shirt of the event. WWE accidentally spoiled their plans for the match by putting the design on the t-shirt before the match was made official.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the Women's WWE Championship with Tiffany being injured.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Edited by Ishan Dubey
