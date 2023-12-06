Triple H to be forced to turn 47-year-old star babyface? Why it might happen

In the Triple H-led era, WWE has become the breeding ground for several of the company's most prominent heels. However, one prominent name could transform, as overwhelming fan support may drive The Game to turn him into a babyface.

The star in question is Bobby Lashley. The former world champion recently aligned himself with The Street Profits. Although the group is portrayed as heels, all three members are warmly embraced and cheered by the spectators present at the events.

Despite WWE's efforts to portray Bobby Lashley as a villainous character, fans' reactions and approval of his portrayal have not corresponded to the desired storyline so far. Fans have come together to show their unwavering support for Lashley. The audience has been refusing to boo Lashley, and instead wholeheartedly applauded his performance on SmackDown last week.

The genuine support from fans could impact the growth of these characters in the future, and it may force Triple H to reassess the strategies for Lashley and The Street Profits. This could potentially result in a shift towards portraying them as babyfaces.

Perhaps The Cerebral Assassin could change his mind about the group, and portray them as babyfaces. Only time will tell if they switch characters, or remain a heel group; for now, it's just speculation. Let's wait and see what happens next.

Bobby Lashley revealed a conversation he had with Triple H before re-signing with WWE

Bobby Lashley spoke on the German Suplex Talk podcast in 2018, where he discussed his move from WWE to IMPACT Wrestling, and subsequent re-signing with WWE.

Lashley revealed a conversation he had with the WWE Chief Content Officer. This interview took place before Lashley decided to rejoin WWE after an eight-year sabbatical.

“He knew my run was over,” Lashley said. “You know when some people leave, you can see how some people mature. When [Triple H] saw me he was like, 'D**n, you look almost better than you did when you were here before,' Lashley said. “He said there’s a tremendous amount of money to be made, and we’d love to see you return.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Do you think Triple H will be forced to turn Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits into babyfaces? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

