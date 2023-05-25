WWE Night of Champions 2023 is right around the corner. Barely 48 hours to the event, fans are licking their lips in anticipation of the action that will go down in Jeddah. From the intrigue of The Bloodline story to Brock Lesnar's bad blood with Cody Rhodes all the way to the crowning of the new World Heavyweight champion, there's plenty to look forward to.

Naturally, leading up to such a huge event, the WWE Universe can't help but speculate about possible outcomes the company might have in store. Some are pretty straightforward, some are brain-tinglingly exciting, while others are as crazy as a clown in a village circus. This listicle focuses on the wackiest of the bunch, which may only seem mad until they come true!

Here are four crazy fan theories about WWE Night of Champions 2023 that could end up coming true:

#4 Solo Sikoa turns on Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will attempt to bring back the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship to The Bloodline at Night of Champions. They will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who dethroned The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. The deposed twins, who have fallen into a rut since that crushing defeat, will supposedly not be ringside according to Paul Heyman.

Many fans expect Jimmy and Jey to cost Reigns and Sikoa since it's way too soon for Owens and Zayn to lose, and tensions have been running high in The Bloodline. This could lead to a Bloodline face-off at Money In The Bank or SummerSlam, with Reigns and Sikoa facing The Usos. However, Night of Champions could take this swerve one step further.

Some fans believe Sikoa could turn on The Tribal Chief in Jeddah, aligning with The Usos in a triple face turn. This would both protect Zayn and Owens from defeat and complete their mission of tearing apart The Bloodline. Additionally, it would write Reigns off until SummerSlam and give Sikoa time and momentum to propel himself towards a showdown at the Biggest Party of The Summer.

#3 Mustafa Ali pulls off the upset of the decade?

Going into WWE Night of Champions 2023, Mustafa Ali is arguably the superstar least likely to walk out of the Jeddah Superdome with a title. Heck, even Brock Lesnar seems to have more chances of leaving Saudi Arabia as champion than Ali! Recent rumored plans for next year's WrestleMania could, however, serve up a swerve for the ages in favor of The Disruptor.

Current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, has reportedly been discussed as a potential headliner for WrestleMania 40. Early plans possibly have him facing Cody Rhodes for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia. Fans are convinced this will lead to him losing the Intercontinental Championship soon, possibly even to Ali in Jeddah!

It would be a career-changing win for the former Retribution leader, and also free up the Ring General to pursue whoever wins the World Heavyweight Championship. It's very unlikely but there's enough reasoning behind this outcome to suggest that WWE is at least considering it and it may come true.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo gets involved at Night of Champions?

Cristiano Ronaldo is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner. He is one of the greatest football players of all time, having won trophies all over Europe with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and the Portugal national team. He currently plies his trade in the Saudi Pro League where he captains Al-Nassr FC.

It has been reported that CR7, as he's famously known, will be in attendance at WWE Night of Champions 2023. As soon as these reports came in, fans began wondering whether he would get involved in the action. If he does, he would follow in the footsteps of former Man United teammate Wayne Rooney who once slapped Bad News Barrett at ringside on Monday Night RAW in Manchester.

Celebrities such as Tyson Fury and Hugh Jackman have interfered in in-ring action before, so it's quite possible that we'll see Ronaldo do the same. As the world's most followed individual on social media, a cool interaction involving CR7 reaching his 800+ million followers could prove very valuable for WWE.

#1 Triple H turns heel on Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions 2023

Night of Champions' go-home episode of Monday Night RAW began with Cody Rhodes receiving a vicious beating from Brock Lesnar backstage. The Beast Incarnate later lured The American Nightmare to the ring and executed another attack on the latter's arm, which he had earlier injured. RAW went off air with Triple H asking Rhodes not to compete in Jeddah, a plea which was defiantly ignored.

Most fans initially thought this to be a call-back to The Game's own history with The Beast, which saw the latter break the former's arm (in storyline) twice in 2012. However, a new theory soon followed, suggesting that The Game had secretly set Lesnar upon Rhodes, owing to The American Nightmare's history of defying WWE.

Some fans think The Cerebral Assassin will turn heel against Rhodes in Jeddah, revealing that he has secretly been setting the latter up for failure. This would set up a classic Authority vs. Hero storyline, following in the footsteps of McMahon vs. Cena and McMahon vs. Reigns.

Triple H pitting The American Nightmare against monsters like Lesnar, Gunther and Damian Priest would be hugely beneficial to all involved if done right!

