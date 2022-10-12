Triple H and WWE reportedly very interested in re-signing former Superstar 

Recent reports have suggested that Triple H and WWE are very keen on bringing Chelsea Green back to the company.

Green was signed to WWE from 2018 to 2021, and while the 31-year-old is considered one of the most entertaining female wrestlers in the world today, her time in WWE fell relatively flat.

However, given that she has been able to make such a massive name for herself on the independent wrestling scene both before and after her time in the company, WrestleVotes recently reported that there is "significant interest" on the part of WWE for her to make her return.

"I’m told another name WWE has significant interest in bringing back is Chelsea Green. I would think if a deal is offered, it’s for the main roster. Time will tell."

Green currently spends most of her time performing for IMPACT Wrestling alongside her longtime friend Deonna Purrazzo and real-life husband Matt Cardona (a.k.a Zack Ryder).

Matt Cardona on if he would re-sign for Triple H's WWE

Like his wife, Chelsea Green, Cardona has established himself as one of the biggest names in professional wrestling since leaving WWE.

With such a vast following, Cardona was recently asked during an interview on the Wrestling Inside The Ropes podcast if he would consider returning to WWE with Triple H now in charge of the product.

"If he called me back, I think I’d have a conversation but I don’t know if I’d go back … Of course never say never. My schedule now is pretty great. I’m making a lot of money and having a lot of fun and it’s hard to trade that in just to be a name on a roster? I already did that. There’s no guarantees in wrestling. You could promise somebody the world but until it actually happens, it doesn’t happen." (H/T 411Mania)

Matt Cardona's accomplishments in the wrestling business this year have not gone unnoticed, as he was listed as number 13 in the Pro Wrestling Illustrated top 500 wrestlers of 2022.

Would you like to see Triple H bring Matt Cardona and Chelsa Green back to WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes