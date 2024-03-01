Triple H to interrupt The Rock on WWE SmackDown starting a feud heading into WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility

The Rock and Triple H could restart their rivalry on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull is in the middle of potentially creating history in WWE with what could be his latest run in the company. Although he's not set for a match yet officially, it only seems to be a matter of time before he starts wrestling once again. While he thought he was going to be wrestling Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes had other things in mind.

Now that Cody is finally set to face Reigns at Mania, he's also turned his attention to The Rock and issued him a challenge to wrestle him anywhere and at any time. This week on SmackDown, The Great One is finally set to answer that challenge.

However, there's a chance that Triple H will not let it happen. The Game was not happy with his last interaction with The Brahma Bull when the star told him to fix it, ordering him as if he worked for him. He made it clear soon after that, as far as how things were decided in WWE, it was Triple H who made the calls and no one else.

The legend could end up interrupting The Rock this week on SmackDown, once again spoiling his plans. This would also kick off a feud between the two stars. Although Triple H can't wrestle himself, he could easily choose a star to represent himself to battle The Rock.

Such a situation could lead to an interesting story about the power struggle within the company, something that's not really been in focus. Although the two have clashed in the past, it would depend on how long The Rock was willing to give to WWE and whether he would stay past WrestleMania.

The Rock and Triple H have a storied rivalry

The Rock and The Game are certainly no strangers to one another. They've been tied together since the Attitude Era and have clashed innumerable times.

A&E even produced a show just based on their rivalry recently, further highlighting the timing of this potential clash.

For the moment, it remains to be seen if a potential feud will materialize between the generational stars. The Rock could make it a point to put The Game in his place and have Roman Reigns take control of SmackDown in the near future.

