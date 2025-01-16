Triple H to introduce a new faction after WWE Royal Rumble 2025? Exploring the possibility

The year 2025 is expected to be a big year for WWE, and Triple H has kicked it off with a bang. Following RAW's successful move into the Netflix era, The Game will look ahead to the Royal Rumble. He could have plenty of surprises planned for the event, including the potential introduction of a new faction.

The new faction in question could see the breakup of an existing one, as Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa could leave the new Bloodline. Triple H could form a faction featuring the duo and their brother, Hikuleo, who has reportedly signed with WWE. And, it could all happen at the Royal Rumble 2025.

Considering he has lost the Ula Fala, Solo Sikoa could lose a great deal of respect within the new Bloodline. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa might not look at him as the leader of the group and could choose to stab him in the back and leave him for dead. They could do this at the Royal Rumble, perhaps during the 30-man Rumble match.

During the match, the duo could stand tall behind him and Jacob Fatu before Hikuleo's music hits, and then they could betray Sikoa, creating The Tongan faction. Of course, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than mere speculation.

Triple H has booked a huge championship match at Royal Rumble 2025

A potential betrayal at the Royal Rumble aside, Triple H has big plans for the Royal Rumble. He has already booked a major championship match, with huge stakes for the event. The match in question will see two World Championships on the line in an epic Ladder Match.

As was confirmed weeks ago, Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens will go head-to-head come February 1, 2025. The duo is in the midst of a heated blood feud and will do battle at the Rumble with the Undisputed WWE Championship hanging in the balance, quite literally. The American Nightmare will put up his title, while The Prizefighter will put up the Winged Eagle Championship that he stole.

It will be interesting to see how this match pans out. After all, the entire dynamic of the Undisputed WWE Championship scene could change based on the outcome.

