Triple H invites RAW and SmackDown to invade WWE NXT

WWE Chief Operating Officer Triple H led another NXT invasion on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. The roster of the Black-and-Gold brand ruined multiple matches on the show in an attempt to prove their supremacy over the Red brand. Towards the end of the episode, NXT supremo Triple H laid out an open challenge to RAW and SmackDown to invade Full Sail University on Wednesday night and give it back to the NXT roster.

Triple H's message

Let me tell you how this is gonna work in six days. This was just the beginning, this is the beginning of the end because in six days at Survivor Series, we will finish this and show the world that NXT is the A brand of the WWE and until then, this Wednesday night, it's an open door. Bring everything you got. RAW, SmackDown, bring it all, I'm gonna leave the doors wide open for you.

Hunter also interrupted the match between Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre and asked the former WWE Universal Champion to return to NXT. Although Owens didn't respond to Triple H on the show, it will be interesting to see if he shows up on the upcoming episode of NXT.

As of now, Kevin Owens is part of Team RAW for WWE Survivor Series where he joins Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton to take on the five-man teams representing NXT and SmackDown.

