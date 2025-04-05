Triple H to leave former WWE World Champion out of WrestleMania 41 following SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Triple H might not feature a former WWE World Champion on the WrestleMania 41 card. A few hours ago on SmackDown, Braun Strowman faced Jacob Fatu in a Number One Contender's Last Man Standing Match with an opportunity to face LA Knight at WrestleMania for the United States Championship.

Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman and has cemented punched his ticket to WrestleMania. With Fatu getting a US Title shot it looks like Triple H may not have any plans for The Monster of All Monsters.

With just two weeks left for WrestleMania 41, most matches have already been booked, and multiple storylines are reaching their climax. Unfortunately, none of those storylines feature Braun Strowman. It looks highly unlikely that the former Universal Champion will make it to The Show of Shows.

Earlier, when superstars didn't have a storyline heading into the show, they were made a part of The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, that also now takes place on Friday Night SmackDown, making Strowman's chances of appearing at WrestleMania very thin.

Triple H has another huge WrestleMania problem to deal with

A few hours ago on SmackDown, Kevin Owens announced that he has a career-threatening neck issue and needs to get urgent surgery. This means The Prizefighter won't make it to WrestleMania 41 and it leaves Randy Orton without a match.

This is a major problem for Triple H. The Legend Killer is one of his biggest superstars. Randy Orton is not just a brilliant performer but a huge marketing asset for the company.

Not getting to see Owens and Orton wrestling at WrestleMania is very unfortunate, especially because of the build this storyline had. Orton-Owens had crafted a perfect and intense angle that had been built for over six months and was going to reach its crescendo at WrestleMania 41.

Similar to Strowman's situation, Orton is in a fix as all wrestlers on the roster have their matches or storylines booked heading into the premium live event. The King of Kings has a very short amount of time to plan and execute an effective storyline for The Legend Killer for WrestleMania. If Orton does end up missing WrestleMania 41, this could be a big loss for the company.

