Triple H should not let an opportune moment slip for major WWE star at King and Queen of the Ring

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 has gotten the finalists from WWE RAW: Gunther for the men's divison and Lyra Valkyria from the women's division. The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will determine the finalists from WWE SmackDown. The semi-finals on the blue show are Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga and Nia Jax vs. Bianca Belair.

Speaking of The Viper vs. The Butcher of The Bloodline, fans are leaning towards Orton to secure the victory. Furthermore, Triple H should push Orton to become the winner of the tournament, and place a crown on The Apex Predator.

Randy Orton has never won a King of the Ring tournament

The Apex Predator has secured several prestigious titles during his WWE career such as the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, IC and US Titles, Tag Team Titles, is the 17th Triple Crown and 18th Grand Slam Champion. Despite having such accolades in a storied career, the veteran has never had the crown on his head. It's time!

The Legend Killer is mostly in the last run of his pro-wrestling career. His comeback at Survivor Series 2023 was much debated over since doctors had seemingly advised him not to return. Keeping that in mind, he could be ending his career by demolishing The Bloodline and a final championship.

The Game should ensure The Viper wins the King of the Ring tournament to ensure Orton has all the accolades he could possibly add to his name in his glorious WWE journey.

King and Queen of the Ring is a major singles victory

Randy Orton is currently a fan-favourite and he needs to be able to ride this high with a massive victory. Lately, he has been mainly in tag team matches or Fatal Four-Ways, and hasn't won often. However, he deserves a singles victory on a bigger stage than the weekly shows.

King and Queen of the Ring 2024 will emanate from Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. It's a huge platform with global eyes on the product. If Orton wins the crown at Saudi Arabia, he will be able to acquire the much-deserved singles victory and strengthen his domination.

Gunther shouldn't be handed a consolation prize at King and Queen of the Ring

Sami Zayn dethroned Gunther as the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania XL. This was a huge blow to The Ring General's dominance, but he has been bouncing back with the King and Queen of the Ring tournament victories.

However, if he wins the title, it's almost as if WWE is handing him a consolation prize. It'll be much better to have him suffer another blow, brew a long-term fued for him, and then pitching him for a major victory at Clash at the Castle or perhaps, Bash in Berlin!