Triple H Lied to Us About Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's WWE return has broken several records. On RAW, the Stamford-based promotion confirmed that the video of Lesnar's arrival has garnered around 75 million social views within 12 hours. This is enough to prove that The Beast Incarnate is still a megastar and hasn't lost his spark despite being away for two years.The RAW after SummerSlam seemingly confirmed that Triple H lied to the WWE Universe about The Beast. On the SummerSlam Post-Show, The Game talked about John Cena's retirement tour and disclosed that Cena had the freedom to choose his opponents for his final run. Since Brock Lesnar attacked The Franchise Player in New Jersey, many fans assumed that the 17-time world champion wanted to face his longtime rival in his retirement tour. While the Chief Content Officer's statement implied that John Cena was the person behind The Beast's comeback, Michael Cole made a contradictory revelation on RAW this week.Cole said that he recently sat down with Nick Khan and Triple H. He asked the WWE President and the CCO how Lesnar's return materialized. The legendary commentator revealed that the authority figures confirmed they had reached out to The Beast a few weeks ago and told him that it was time for him to come back &quot;home.&quot;In response, the former UFC star said that he was ready to return at SummerSlam. This statement is completely different from what The Game said after The Biggest Party of the Summer.The words of the RAW commentator seemingly imply that Triple H and Nick Khan were the masterminds behind the return of Brock Lesnar. Hence, The Game may have lied on the SummerSlam Post-Show.Though John Cena's retirement tour surely had a role in Lesnar's comeback, it seems that the former Universal Champion appeared at SummerSlam because the two authority figures wanted him back.When is Brock Lesnar expected to appear next in WWE?The Beast Incarnate was missing from the RAW after SummerSlam. This raises the question of when Brock Lesnar is expected to appear on TV next. As of now, WWE has yet to announce the next appearance of the legendary star. However, it's important to note that John Cena is advertised for SmackDown this week.With Cena and Lesnar expected to feud ahead of Clash in Paris, an appearance from Brock Lesnar on the blue brand might be in the cards. This will help WWE intensify the rivalry between the former champions and eventually set up a showdown in France.For those unaware, Clash in Paris is the next premium live event of World Wrestling Entertainment. It is set to take place on August 31, 2025, at Paris La Défense Arena in France. Adding The Franchise Player vs. The Beast to the show's card will attract a lot of eyeballs.