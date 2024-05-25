Triple H made a huge mistake with two current WWE champions at King and Queen of the Ring

The King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Premium Live Event has officially kicked off in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, has left no stone unturned to embellish the card with some spectacular matches. However, The Game arguably made a huge mistake with two current WWE champions.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in the kick-off show. The fact that Belair and Cargill are on the pre-show is arguably a huge mistake, as they are two of the top stars in the women's division.

There are several reasons the current Women's Tag Team Champions must have been booked in the main show at King and Queen of the Ring.

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are bigger attractions

The WWE shows in Saudi Arabia are regarded as grand events, and the company often books the main shows as star-studded affairs. However, Triple H arguably made a huge mistake by putting Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on the pre-show, as they are two of the biggest attractions in the women's division.

Since both women were part of the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, the Stamford-based promotion must have booked their championship match on the main show. They could have added grandeur to the King and Queen of the Ring, given their unfathomable fanbase and star power.

To accentuate the WWE Women's Tag Team Title

One of the main reasons Triple H should have put Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill on the main show is to accentuate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Although Belair and Cargill's title defense was a last-minute addition to the card, the company had a very good opportunity to elevate the stature of the championship.

However, some fans believe Triple H seemingly failed to do that, as he made a big mistake by putting The EST and The Storm in the pre-show of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

