Triple H has made a huge mistake with two major WWE stars after leaving them off SummerSlam 2025

SummerSlam 2025 is around the corner and MetLife Stadium is getting decked out to host the annual extravaganza. It will be a two-night event for the first time in history, and WWE has an opportunity to feature a larger number of stars in the spectacle. Despite that, Triple H made a huge mistake by leaving out two top stars from the spectacular event.Damian Priest and Aleister Black have been left out of SummerSlam 2025. The two superstars have been embroiled in an interesting feud on SmackDown for the past few weeks. Just when it looked like WWE would put them in a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the company booked their highly anticipated showdown for the go-home edition of SmackDown.Triple H’s decision to schedule this big match on the weekly show rather than including it on the SummerSlam card can be seen as a significant misstep for several compelling reasons:Both superstars were in desperate need of a spotlightDamian Priest has been struggling to get into the spotlight ever since his feud with Drew McIntyre ended. Besides, it has been a long time since The Archer of Infamy was part of a premium live event. Meanwhile, Aleister Black has been seeking a breakout moment since his return to WWE this year. He has only been part of random matches on SmackDown.However, Triple H had every opportunity to give the two stars the much-needed spotlight by featuring them at SummerSlam 2025. A match at such a grand stage could have proved to be a major boost in Priest and Black's careers. However, the creative team made a huge mistake by wasting this opportunity when they had the chance to do wonders.Wasted potential for a memorable stipulation match at SummerSlamThe rivalry between Damian Priest and Aleister Black had begun to captivate fans due to the contrasting personas of both superstars. It had the potential to culminate in a dramatic stipulation match, which a stage like SummerSlam seeks. Both Priest and Black have delivered numerous great matches, and a stipulation match could have elevated this feud to a whole new level.Booking it on a weekly episode of SmackDown risks deflating this hype, as the go-home edition of shows typically serves to build anticipation rather than resolve major rivalries. The investment fans made in this rivalry could rapidly dip due to Triple H not treating it as a high-profile feud, worthy of being featured on the card for The Bigger Party of the Summer.The two-night format offered ample room for matchesEvery year, several deserving talents are left out of SummerSlam due to its limited slots and time constraints. However, this is no longer the problem as WWE is set to host the event across two nights this year. Yet, the exclusion of Damian Priest vs Aleister Black from the card poses an alarming question of Triple H's booking decisions.It also raises questions about The Game's perception of both superstars. Not being able to feature them at SummerSlam, despite the event being held over two nights, is indeed a huge fiasco. It is a grave mistake that could affect Priest's credibility, who is a former World Heavyweight Champion. Moreover, this decision can become a blockade in Black's rise to the top.