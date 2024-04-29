Triple H to make a bold decision involving CM Punk and 3 other surprises that can happen on WWE RAW as part of 2024 Draft

We are all set for Night Two of Draft 2024 on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The first night concluded on SmackDown last week with minimal surprises, but things could take a drastic turn on the red brand.

WWE has confirmed that the rosters will be locked in a week's time after Backlash France is in the history books. The champions from each brand are protected and keenly looking forward to the next challengers that may be revealed on this week's show.

Here, we look at four potential surprises Triple H may have planned for Draft 2024 Night Two on WWE RAW. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 CM Punk goes undrafted on Night Two

CM Punk is seemingly eligible to be picked on Night 2 of WWE Draft 2024. The Best in the World will likely stay with WWE RAW, where he will eventually meet Seth Rollins, who is currently out with an injury. The Scottish Warrior could also be retained by the red brand, leaving room for a future feud with Punk.

However, Triple H could pull off a massive swerve by leaving CM Punk undrafted on Night Two. This would make him a free agent, creating anticipation surrounding his return. If he is not tied to a brand tonight, The Second City Saint could always tease going after Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. Like Roman Reigns, Punk could also withdraw from the Draft pool, citing his injury.

#2 The Judgment Day splits up during WWE Draft 2024

The tension amongst The Judgment Day members has been rising since Rhea Ripley left WWE RAW to recover from her injury. Damian Priest's growing arrogance and apparent friction with Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh have indicated the group's implosion.

Although fans expect the heel faction to turn on Priest, the creative team could pull off a massive swerve by quietly splitting The Judgment Day during the Draft. This would leave the group desperate for control of both brands, setting up their final appearance together at Backlash, after which the roster would be locked.

#3 Damage CTRL moves to WWE RAW

The Damage CTRL has long been a menacing force on SmackDown. Tonight, during Night Two of the Draft, they could use a change of pace by moving to WWE RAW. It was previously announced that the Women's Tag Team Champions are eligible for the Draft, meaning the Kabuki Warriors can move with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

It is worth noting that Asuka and Kairi Sane are scheduled to put their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at Backlash France. A potential loss at the upcoming premium live event will leave Damage CTRL with no gold. After moving to the red brand, they could use a fresh set of feuds to start their chase for new championships.

#4 Jade Cargill becomes No. 1 pick on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair was the overall number one Draft pick this year, with SmackDown selecting her first on Night One. Jade Cargill is expected to remain on the blue brand to compete in a tag team alongside The EST of WWE. Hence, it would be a massive surprise if RAW revealed Cargill as their number one pick, causing speculations around the future of the tag team division.

This decision will allow the creative team to book the top women on both brands together, especially if they win the title at Backlash France. This would help set up their individual rivalries on their respective brands while also potentially serving as the cause of friction down the line.

